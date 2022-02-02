Mozambique: Number of Cyclone Deaths Rises to Three in Chimoio

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 27 Jan (AIM) - The number of deaths caused by tropical cyclone Ana has risen to three in the central Mozambican province of Manica, where the torrential rains also destroyed 36 houses and damaged a further 51.

The storm made at least 309 people homeless in the provincial capital, Chimoio, following the unexpected collapse of the walls of their houses. The storm also destroyed six classrooms,

The Administrator of Chimoio city, Daniel Andicene, told AIM that 33 neighbourhoods around the city spent several hours without electricity, as the storm brought down several pylons. Though he did not disclose the precise number of electric infrastructures affected by the storm, Andicene said that the situation is concerning as it limits the normal availability of services across the city.

"There is no water supply and the people are resorting to wells in the communities. Some roads are now impassable, conditioning the movement of people and goods," Andicene said, adding that work is underway to restore power and water supply, with the support of private and public institutions.

He pointed out that Textafrica Neighbourhhod was the most affected and its roads have been severely damaged. In Fepom, 25 de Junho and Nhamadjessa neighbourhoods the situation is also very critical. "We would like to entreat everyone to be cautious and avoid risky behaviour within the communities, as the rainy season will last until March", said Andicene.

Andicene guaranteed that humanitarian assistance for the affected people is now under way, and is being run by the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD).