Mozambique: Government to Probe Resilience of Infrastructures

Maputo — The Mozambican government has pledged to probe the poor resilience of infrastructures such as roads and bridges, some of which were inaugurated less than a month ago, but were wrecked by cyclone Ana , which swept through the central and northern provinces on Monday and Tuesday.

The Minister of Agriculture, Celso Correia, speaking on Thursday in Tete province, said this is a recurrent problem which worries the Mozambican government, since many millions of US dollars are spent, every year, because of the damage to infrastructures.

After a visit to the place where, on Monday, vehicles in the motorcade of Tete Provincial Governor Domingos Viola were dragged into the furious waters of the Revubue River, causing the death of Tete Distict Administrator, Jose Maria Mandere, Correia said that a survey of the main infrastructures devastated by Ana is underway which will lead to the root causes followed by rehabilitation work.

"If irregularities are detected, we shall not hesitate to take appropriate measures," Correia said, adding that should the government conclude that the fury of nature exceeded the initial projections, then climate change adaptation will follow to ensure the resilience of the bridges and other infrastructure.

This work, the minister pointed out, is conducted on a continuous and permanent basis, in order to ensure that Mozambique is taking steps to adapt to extreme events caused by climate change.

The bridge over the Revubue River, recently rehabilitated, is among the infrastructures which have collapsed. It stranded dozens of residents of Moatize district, as road traffic could no longer flow over the river between Tete city and Moatize,