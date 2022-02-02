Tanzania: Who Is Zuhura Yunus - Newly Appointed Director of Presidential Communications

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Zuhura Yunus as new Director of Presidential Communications.

Her appointment started effective January 30, 2022, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Ms Zuhura was the presenter and producer of BBC Swahili Service.

She replaces Jaffar Haniu who will be assigned to other roles.

Who is Zuhura Yunus?

Zuhura Yunus, a well recognised presenter resigned at BBC recently.

The Tanzanian joined the BBC Swahili Service in 2008 as a radio presenter and producer.

In 2014 she moved to Swahili TV to become the first woman to anchor on the 'Dira ya Dunia' TV.

In 2019, she set another record as the first female broadcaster from Tanzania to broadcast Focus on Africa TV and became the first person to broadcast on BBC World News wearing hijab.

Early January this year, she announced her departure after 14 years of service at BBC.

During that time she contributed tremendously to the success of several programs that were broadcast on both radio and TV including the US elections of 2012, Cyclone Sandy, and the burial of South Africa's first post-apartheid President Nelson Mandela in December 2013.

Zuhura reported and announced the general elections in Tanzania in 2010, the London Marathon, the wedding of the British Queen's granddaughter and other news for Radio BBC Swahili and also online.

She has also interviewed several African leaders such as former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her interview with Opposition Presidential candidate Edward Lowassa in 2015 was a hit with the media fraternity in Tanzania and beyond.

Among some of the unique content that she produced for the BBC World Service was a special article about MV Liemba in Tanzania.

The ship which was built by the Germans during the First World War is still in use in Kigoma, Tanzania.

Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, The man behind the new African-American museum in Washington

Before joining BBC, Zuhura worked as a broadcaster on various media in Tanzania including Times FM and Uhuru FM radio.

In 2002 Zuhura won a News Award in Tanzania on her HIV and AIDS reports. She has also worked as a journalist for The Citizen newspaper in Tanzania

Zuhura holds a Bachelor's Degree Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Uganda and also holds a Master's Degree in Mass Communication from Leicester University, UK.