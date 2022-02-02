Tanzania: Isles Police Nabs Two Drug Trafficking Suspects

POLICE Force in Zanzibar is retaining for investigations two women accused of abusive drug dealing, with about six kilogrammes of suspected heroine involved.

Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zuberi Chembela, told reporters here Tuesday identified the suspects as 52-year old Rehema Mwinyimkuu Mohamed and Sabaha Mbaraka Mbarouk (39) whom the law enforcers arrested on January 31 and January 27, 2022, respectively.

At Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), the police arrested Rehema, a Kinondoni resident travelling in an Ethiopian Airline plane from South Africa, with 4.36 kilogrammes of substance believed to be heroine.

The Police also had previously arrested Sabaha, Tanga's Makorora resident on her way to India using Qatar Airway plane with 1.6 kilogrammes of suspicious substance believed to be heroine.

Deputy DCI Chembela attributed the arrest to a highly successful 'Nyangumi Operation' against drug deals in Zanzibar and coastal regions of Tanzania Mainland.

Unguja and Pemba Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and their Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Coast, Lindi and Mtwara counterparts launched the joint operation in their meeting hosted in Unguja last August.

"The operation has been a great success and all these arrests are an outcome of the good job under the initiative," DCP Chembela said, warning abusive drug dealers to look for another legitimate job to do for a living.

Generally, the chief crime investigator in the islands described the security situation in Zanzibar as calm and peaceful, with increased public awareness in exposing sexual abuse related crimes.

Armed with statistics, DCP Chembela said crimes against humanity--rape, sodomy, defilement and murders--increased by 21.3 per cent from 957 in 2020 to 1,161 last year owing to "increased public awareness and keenness to report the wrong doings."

Properties related crimes--armed robbery, burglary, theft of farm produce, cattle rustling and fake notes--declined by 19.7 per cent from 2,076 to 1,666 over the period under review, informed the deputy DCI.

The islands further saw wrongdoings against social morality--drug abuses, possession of government trophies, illicit alcohol, corruption, illegal immigrants and smuggling--rising by 16.9 per cent from 587 in 2020 to 686 last year.

Under the Nyangumi initiative, the police in all Unguja and Pemba's five regions and their coastal counterparts in the mainland are working closely with other stakeholders to combat abusive drugs and other crimes.

The law enforcers perceive Zanzibar and the Mainland's coastal regions as the most vulnerable areas for the evil business because the ocean is used by many people--fishermen, transporters and even travellers; any of whom can opt to deal in drugs.

The police, judiciary and government chemist have repeatedly come under strong condemnation here, with Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi publicly accusing them of ineptitude in the fight against abusive drugs.

President Mwinyi's administration has already initiated moves to transform Zanzibar Commission for National Coordination and Drug Control into a special squad capable of arresting, investigating and prosecuting drug cases.

The revolutionary government is as well working out mechanisms to have only highly committed and exhaustively vetted individuals presiding over drug related cases in courts.

Zanzibar has been frequently mentioned as the main drug gateway, transit and trafficking hub to Europe and United States of America, with the islands themselves allegedly hosting over 10,000 out of the world's 200 million drug abusers.