Tanzania: K'njaro Urged to Conserve Water Sources

KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Stephen Kagaigai has called on the people in the region to conserve water sources to avoid affecting the quality and availability of water.

The RC made the remarks at the opening of the first session of the Kikuletwa Catchment Management Stakeholders Forum held here on Tuesday.

Mr Kagaigai called on the people to join hands with the regional government and cooperate with the Pangani Basin Water Board (PBWB) management in conserving water sources and resources in general.

"We are all witnesses to the many economic activities that take place that need large volumes of water to implement; if we don't preserve water sources we risk endangering people's lives and the ongoing economic activities", warned the RC.

He added; "I have been informed that the Pangani BasinWater Board geographical area is one of the sources for rapid population growth and this is a clear reason for intensifying efforts to conserve water resources."

He commended the leadership of the Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA) for its endless campaign in preserving water sources through the conservation of Mount Kilimanjaro that he said is a major source of water along the Pangani Basin area.

Earlier, the PBWB Director, EngineerSeguleSegule, said that the institution's management continued to work with various stakeholders in preserving and maintaining water sources that he said were very important mainly in the areas relating to the Kikuletwa and the Ruvu (in Kilimanjaro region) rivers, along the Pangani Basin geographical areas.

"PBWB is one of nine water basins in the country, which are derived from their hydro-logical boundaries.

In view of the division, PBWB is responsible for water sources in Kilimanjaro, Arusha andTanga regions as well as part of in Simanjirodistrict in Manyararegion.