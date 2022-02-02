Rwanda: Dubai Expo - Ngirente Pitches Rwanda to Global Investors

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has called upon potential investors from different corners of the world to consider the Rwandan market and explore the business opportunities present in the country.

He made the remarks during Rwanda's National Day that was celebrated on February 1 as part of the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

All participating countries at the international exhibition have special days dedicated to them and this was Rwanda's turn to showcase different opportunities available in the country to the other participants.

The ceremony was attended by global investors participating in the exhibition and a delegation from the UAE government which was led by Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente officiated the Rwanda National Day Celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 1,2022. Courtesy

During his remarks, Ngirente noted that Rwanda has achieved remarkable development courtesy to the home-grown initiatives and strong values of dignity and self-reliance.

"Rwanda has emerged as one of Africa's fastest growing economies for the last two decades, till before the Covid-19 Pandemic," he said.

We achieved an average growth rate close to 8% (7.8%) and emerged as the second easiest place to start and do business in Africa, he added.

The Premier also stressed that: "Rwanda has positioned itself as a leading tourism hub in the region and is an emerging Proof-of-Concept destination for innovators," said Ngirente.

It is in this regard, he continued, "I welcome you to visit our pavilion and explore further opportunities for investments in technology, innovation, financial services, education, health, renewable energy as well as many other economic sectors."

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the expo - which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, offers a stage for countries to explore opportunities, exchange ideas and deepen their relations.

On his part, Sheikh Nahyan commended Rwanda's participation in the exhibition and hailed the existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

"I commend Rwanda's admirable participation in this exhibition, as well as its progressive efforts towards making a remarkable growth, becoming a regional tourism hub and the center for African trade and business," he expressed.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the excellent bilateral ties between Rwanda and UAE are exemplified in the plenty of agreements signed between both countries, noting that partnerships in commerce and renewable energy are also in the pipeline.

Running under the theme, "Connecting minds, and Creating the Future", Dubai Expo 2020, which started at the beginning of October, targets to attract 25 million visitors by the time it comes to an end. It is expected to run until March 31.

Since its debut, the Rwandan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has managed to attract 300,000 visitors and served over 70,000 cups of coffee to date, according to official statistics.

The visitors included prominent global figures including ministers of different countries in Africa and beyond.