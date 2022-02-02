Africa: Over 214 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Outside court in Blantyre, Malawi, protesters call for the government not to implement a Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

Harare — As of February 2, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 10,874,619 while over 214,545,135 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 239,390 and 9,758,228 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 3,608,307 and 95,288 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,135,796 ), Tunisia ( 917,814 ), Ethiopia ( 465,477 ), Libya ( 433,932 ), Egypt ( 428,202 ) and Kenya ( 321,552 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

