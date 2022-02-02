Liberia: Circuit Court Places Stay Order On ANC Trial At Magistrate Court

Monrovia — Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court "A" has placed a stay ordered on the alleged forgery and criminal conspiracy case involving Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander Cummings and others.

In the stay order, the judge cited the various lawyers to the Judge's chamber on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 for hearing of a summary proceedings filed against government lawyers by Cllr. Abraham B. Sillah by and thru his clients Alexander B. Cummings and others to be identified.

Judge Willie has also ordered the Magistrate to hereby stay all proceedings pending the outcome of the hearing.

The Judge's decision came following action for summary proceedings filed by Cllr. Abraham Sillah, defense lawyers representing the ANC political Alexander Cummings and others.

At the same time, the Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Judge Jomah Jallah, has been summoned by Judge Willie to appear for summary proceedings on the 7th day of February 2022.

The Monrovia City Court Judge Jallah is mandated to file his returns in the office of the Clerk of Court on or before Friday, the 4th of February.

It can be recalled, that Cummings has been at the center of a major controversy in which some leaders of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) accused him of altering a framework document which was adopted by the collaboration.

The alleged that several components and segments of the original framework document that was adopted and signed by leaders of the CPP back in May 2020 was severely altered by Cummings, who has also been accused by Benoni Urey of the ALP of causing division within the opposition coalition.

Cummings has since denied the allegations against him, claiming that he didn't alter the document as alleged by his accusers, but cited that he only acted honorably in registering the CPP while acknowledging that the organization has struggled with public distrust and that the looming disagreements have unfortunately spilled into the public.

Cummings and six others were placed on prisoner's bench for over one hour, following a writ of arrest issued against them.

Meanwhile, the Alternative National Congress is ordered to give or produce two original copies of the signed CPP framework document within 72hours.