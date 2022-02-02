Tanzania: Health Expert Calls for Thorough Screening On Recurrent UTI

AN Urologist at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), Dr Remigius Rugakingira has advised people with recurrent Urinary Truck Infection (UTI) to undergo thorough screening because they may have kidney stones.

DrRugakingira said there are some bacteria in the urinary system that makes formation of kidney stones more complex.

According to health experts UTI is an infection in any part of urinary system, which includes kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra while kidney stones are small, hard deposits that form in the kidneys and are often painful when passed.

"A person with the recurrent UTI can have a high level of bacteria that could led to formation of stones in kidney, thus it is important for them to undergo thorough screening," he said.

He explained that BMH is capable of detecting the stones through CT SCAN and Ultrasound and can treat the condition without surgery using Shock Wave Lithotripsy (SWL).

SWL is a type of treatment for kidney stones. It uses high-energy shock waves to break down the kidney stones into small enough fragments to pass out of the body in urine.

BMH introduced kidney stone treatment in 2020 after the zonal referral hospital installed an Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) machine.

The 400-bed hospital became the first health facility in the country to install the ESWL machine that uses high-energy shock waves to break down kidney stones into small crystals.

After the procedure, the kidney stones should be small enough to move into one's ureters that allow urine to pass from one's kidneys to the bladder and then out of one's body through urine.

BMH management said that it had come up with an idea to install the state-of-the art machine due to a good number of cases of patients with kidney stones at the hospital.

According to experts at the hospital, the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is a nonsurgical alternative for the treatment of kidney, gallbladder or liver stones, which are common cases in central regions.

By offering the services, BMH has lifted its standard to a new level among top hospitals offering specialized treatment, said the hospital Executive Director, DrAlphonceChandika, noting almost 99 per cent of kidney, gallbladder and liver stone treatment will now be conducted through radiations unlike the previous minor and major surgeries.