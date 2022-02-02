Kenya: State House Political Affairs Director Quits to Join Kiambu Senatorial Race

Nairobi — State House Political Director Machel Waikenda has announced his resignation from government to join the Kiambu senatorial race in the August 9 General Election.

Waikenda who served as County Executive Committee Member in charge of Youth Affairs, Sports and Communication in Kiambu before joining President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration announced his departure on February 2, a week ahead of the February 9 deadline set by the electoral agency.

"I confirm that I've resigned from State House to run for the Kiambu Senate seat," he told Capital News.

Waikenda's announcement came a day after President Kenyatta's Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita made a similar move.

Waita will be seeking the Machakos gubernatorial race where he is likely to face the county's former Senator Johnston Muthama (UDA) and Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti (Wiper).

In Kiambu, Waikenda will battle it out with the incumbent, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, who became the county's first senator in 2013 following the enactment of the Constitution (2010). He successfully defended his seat in 2017.

The resignation of public officials with political ambitions is inline with the Elections Act which requires all public officers seeking elective positions to vacate office six months to the General Election.

"A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election," Section 43 (5) of the Act provides.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) already gazetted August 9 as the date of the General Election.

At least ten Cabinet Secretaries are expected to quit government to comply with the requirement.

They include Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Charles Keter (Devolution), John Munyes (Petroleum), Sicily Kariuki (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Simon Chelugui (Labor).

Former Rif Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya was the first high-ranking government official to quit ahead of the February 9 deadline.

Natembeya announced his resignation on January 12 when he declared his interest in the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial seat on a DAP Kenya ticket.

He will face Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (FORD Kenya), Trans-Nzoia Finance Executive Boniface Wanyonyi, Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, former Agriculture Executive Andrew Wanyonyi, businessman Moses Khaoya and Philemon Samoei.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who is associated with DAP Kenya is also said to be keen on the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial seat.