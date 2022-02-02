Tanzania: Magnificent Tanzanite Bridge Amazes City Dwellers

TUESDAY marked a new dawn as motorists and pedestrians were allowed access to the newly-constructed Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam.

The 1.03 kilometers long ultra-modern bridge connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Torre Avenues.

The construction of the 256bn/- state-of-the-art bridge was jointly funded by the Tanzanian government and South Korea. The bridge is one of its kinds in the East African region due to its combined characteristics of a girder bridge and a cable-stayed bridge to make it lighter.

City residents were seen crossing the bridge after it was opened for the first time for public use, with some users witnessed parking their vehicles just to take photos of the imposing bridge.

A motorcyclist, Richard Waniga said he rode all the way from Kigamboni to witness the opening of the bridge. "I reside in Kigamboni; I just came to see the new bridge across the Indian Ocean... it is attractive, I commend the government for completing this project," said Waniga.

Another transporter Mr Tarimo Hamis was stunned with the bridge's uniqueness, noting that in addition to reducing traffic jams, it cuts the distance from city centre to Masaki by almost a half. He said that the reduction in distance was likely to lower charges for hiring motorcycles from Masaki to City centre thus making more trips and earnings.

CRDB bank's Managing Director Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, and a veteran media guru and commentator Mr Maggid Mjengwa were among the people who shared their first experience of the launched bridge.

Mr Nsekela shared his photo through his twitter handle while doing his morning jogging. "During my physical exercise this morning (yesterday) I crossed Tanzanite Bridge... congratulations to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the construction of this beautiful, modern and international scales bridge," tweeted Mr Nsekela.

For his part, Mr Mjengwa posted on his face book page that he was definitely the first person to cross the new bridge while riding his bicycle.

The features of a four-lane bridge are not only attractive to one's eyes, but they make cars navigate easily and hence, avert traffic jams.

Pedestrians' well -being on the bridge are well taken care of as a special walking area is not only provided, but also protected from both areas.

There is an elevated part of the sea, to prevent possible accidents and also the area is guarded from out of reach of cars. The bridge will be open 24 hours and road users will not be charged.

It will be for free, according to Minister Works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa. With a 180-tonnage capacity, the bridge is expected to ferry 55,000 vehicles or thereabouts per day, and this is expected to significantly reduce congestion along the overwhelmed Selander Bridge.