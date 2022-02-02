Namibia: Geingob Sends Condolences to Neto Family

2 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says he has learnt with sadness about the death of Irene Neto, the sister of Angola's first president, the late Antònio Agostinho Neto. Irene died in the Angolan capital of Luanda on Sunday at the age of 97.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Geingob said Irene served Angola's ruling party, the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA), bravely to free Angola from colonialism.

"Our sincere condolences to the Neto family and our sister party, MPLA," he said in his post.

