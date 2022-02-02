Nigeria: Olu of Ikeja - Muritala Origin Made Him Most Qualified - Kingmakers

The kingmakers and leaders in Ikeja Land have insisted that the origin of monarch-elect, Tajudeen Muritala made him the most qualified and rightful person to become the traditional ruler for the community.

They however admonished Lagosians to ignore anyone that may be parading as well as claiming to be entitled to occupy throne that had been vacant barely nine years ago.

Addressing newsmen to put in proper perspective Muritala's origin, The Oluwo of Ikejaland, Mureni Illo said that the king in-making is from the Iyade royal family and it is one of the royal families recognised by both Lagos State and Ikeja Local Government as well as everyone in the kingdom.

"Aside from being from the Iyade royal family, the monarch-elect lineage also extends to the second royal family, Oshoja, which made him the most qualified and the sole candidate for the throne.

He insisted that everyone except those who wished to twist Ikeja's story towards favouring their ambition, understand that Muritala was 100 qualified to seat on the vacant throne because he is from both Oshoja and Iyade royal families.

Corroborating his views, a representative of the Iyade royal family, Jamiu Folami, who spoke on behalf of other representatives, disclosed that the Ikeja ownership status made the Iyade have more chiefs that had controlled the kingdom before now than other families.

"We have produced six Baales before the kingdom chief seat was upgraded to that of a monarch and since then, one of Iyade's sons has occupied the throne followed by Amore", he added

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am surprised that some residents have been claiming that Tajudeen Muritala was not of Ikeja origin and not entitled to the throne. Please, I want anyone that understands the history of Ikeja to state that Iyade royal family is not the owner of the Ikeja kingdom. I will show him how we owned the kingdom.

Folami stressed that all that had been peddled against Tajudeen after his installation as the new Ikeja monarch-elect were all false and concocted to dent his image before the Lagos State Government particularly the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who would hand over the staff of office to him.

Folami, meanwhile, disclosed that there was an earlier agreement between the families that if the Oshoja's could not produce their rightful candidate to succeed the late king Amore after eight years, due to the infighting among them, the Iyades should produce the next monarch.

He noted that copies of the agreement were sent to the Lagos State and Ikeja Local Governments and that after the completion of the term, the Iyade family went ahead with the earlier agreement and they reached the conclusion that the real estate expert should occupy his ancestral throne.