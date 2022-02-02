Tanzania: Prices for Petrol Down, Diesel Up

Petrol prices have gone down across the country this month but retail prices for diesel imported through Dar es Salaam port have slightly increased, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced in Dodoma on Tuesday.

Ewura announced the new cap price for petroleum products in the country, indicating an increase of 13/- per litre of diesel imported through Dar es Salaam port.

The retail prices for diesel in Dar es Salaam during February has gone up to 2,338/- per litre compared to 2,325/- of the previous month.

The highest diesel prices will be 2,582/- at Kyerwa (Ruberwa) in Kagera Region, compared to 2,569/- of the previous month.

Motorists using petrol imported through Dar es Salaam and Tanga ports will breathe a sigh of relief as prices for the product have gone down by 21/- and 123/- per litre, respectively.

The retail prices for petrol in Dar es Salaam this month is 2,480/- per litre, down from 2,501/- of the preceding month. The prices for petrol at Lugufu in Uvinza District have declined to 2,724/- per litre from 2,745/- of the previous month.

Ewura said the prices for petrol and diesel imported through Mtwara port will remain unchanged as in the previous month because there is no new consignment received.

The price of kerosene offloaded through Dar es Salaam port has decreased by 44/-, while the price for southern and northern regions will depend on the transport cost as traders were advised to source the product from Dar es Salaam port.

According to the energy regulator, changes in local prices are mainly attributed to changes in the world oil market prices and BPS premiums.