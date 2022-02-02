Kenya: UDA Waives Nomination Fees for PWDs, Offers 50% Discount to Women and Youth

2 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has revised nomination fees for special interest groups in a bid to encourage their participation in party primaries.

Under new guidelines, the party waived nomination fees for persons with disabilities while youth and women will only be required to pay 50 per cent of prescribed fees.

The outfit led by Deputy President William Ruto outlined the fees in a schedule released by the party's National Election Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura.

For instance, male president aspirants will be expected to pay Sh1 million while female aspirants will pay Sh500,000 as nomination fees.

Male aspirants seeking nomination to run for the Member of National Assembly, Woman Representative and Senatorial seat will pay Sh250,000 while their female counterparts will pay Sh125,000.

The 50 per cent discount will also apply to youths.

Aspirants seeking nomination to contest for the position of Member of County Assembly will pay Sh50,000 and Sh25,000 for male and female aspirants respectively.

