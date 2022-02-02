South Africa: Presidency On Handover of Part Two of State Capture Commission Report to the Presidency

press release

Statement on handover of part two of state capture commission report to the Presidency

The Presidency received the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings this afternoon, Tuesday 1 February 2022.

The Secretary of the Commission Prof Itumeleng Mosala presented the second part of the report to the Director-General in the Presidency Ms Phindile Baleni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first part of the report from Acting Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson Judge Raymond Zondo on 4 January 2022. The Commission has until the end of February to submit its full report.

As required by a ruling of the Gauteng High Court on 28 December 2021, the President will submit the Commission report to Parliament by 30 June 2022 with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the Commission's recommendations.

This part of the report deals with the following themes:

Transnet

Denel

President Ramaphosa said: "The handover of the second part of the report of the Commission of Inquiry is another significant step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption.

"During the course of the past four years the Commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture.

"We should now apply our energies to the Commission's recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society."

The second part of the Commission Report will be available on the Presidency website within the next few hours: www.presidency.gov.za.