South Africa: Media Statement - Select Committee On Education Welcomes Return to Class Attendance Teaching

1 February 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture welcomes the decision by the Department of Basic Education for the return to full class attendance teaching.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Ellleck Nchabeleng, said this was an important step for government schools many of whom did not adapt easily, as did private schools, to virtual learning.

He said: "What Covid-19 outbreak revealed is that a lot more needs to be done to modernise learning and teaching. Public schools cannot be following private schools forever to access quality education. Going forward, public schools need to adopt and experiment blended learning where kids attend class for a number of days and are allowed also to carry on with virtual learning."

The committee wishes to commend how the department conducted itself and supported schools during the implementation of lockdown regulations. It said that support must not stop because learners are going back to class.

Following the relaxation of lockdown regulations, Cabinet has allowed the resumption of full-time learning at schools.

Following that Cabinet decision, the department announced that from 7 February, schools must return to their normal timetable for the academic year.

Mr Nchabeleng called on the department to make full use of the experiences learnt during the pandemic, particularly regarding virtual classes and making platoons and virtual learning more effective for public schooling.

"Such will make the transition between schools and higher education seamless and thus also calls for enhanced digitised learning," he continued.

