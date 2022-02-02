Namibia: Nedbank Cycle Challenge Is Back

AFTER a year's absence due to Covid-19, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge will be back for the 36th year on Sunday, 13 February.

At the official launch yesterday, the managing director of Nedbank Namibia, Martha Murorua confirmed that they will once again sponsor the long running event which was first held in 1986.

"With many cycling events cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year's event gives cyclists an opportunity to enjoy the sport once again. Nobody could have imagined three decades ago that the Nedbank Cycle Challenge would expand to such proportions and become one of Namibia's most prestigious sporting events," she said.

"Nedbank is humbled by the influence its sponsorship has played in the growth of some of our cyclists into international competitors over the years," she added.

Minister of sport, Agnes Tjongarero said it was great that sporting events had resumed again.

"With the past few years proving to be challenging in terms of the hosting of sporting events, it is pleasing to see that sporting events have resumed again," she said.

"Cycling is in actual fact the best sport discipline during these challenging times, given the fact that it requires almost no physical contact because you are alone on your bike. Allow me to extend my heartfelt thanks to Nedbank Namibia for ensuring that we start the year with a bang," she added.

Tjongarero said cycling was entering an exciting phase over the next few weeks.

"I've taken note of the clear personal goals set by our cyclists who will come into consideration for national colours so early in the year. Xavier Papo, who has represented our country before, has won the first two races this year and with the Nedbank festival of cycling entering its peak time over the next two weeks, our ministry remains excited about how well the sport is being represented.

"With the Commonwealth Games looming on the horizon, the year promises to be an exciting sporting year and Nedbank Namibia's cycling races are essential for our athletes in preparation for the Commonwealth Games. The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is regarded as one of Namibia's biggest sporting events, as it brings together hundreds of cyclists and fans to create a spectacular atmosphere," she added.

Tjongarero said that bicycle lanes will become a permanent feature of Namibian roads in future.

"The current spike in Covid 19 cases demands that we consider the usage of bicycles in order to comply with the stipulated regulations of social distancing and it will be a great governmental initiative if additional bike lanes can be opened in Namibia. We have seen the City of Windhoek has commenced with the construction of new bicycle lanes now and I'm reliably informed that in future no road in Windhoek will be constructed without bicycle lanes.

"We welcome the cycling initiative and I hope it encourages more people to take up cycling as a mode of transport, and perhaps more bicycles lanes could act as training grounds for many other people to participate in the country's biggest cycling race, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge," she said.

This year's Nedbank Cycle Challenge will be held over 20km, 30km and 60km distances, while the 100km event is designated for elite athletes. The road race will begin at the new Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street and will conclude in Independence Avenue in front of Zoo Park.

The Nedbank Mountain Bike Challenge and the Nedbank Kids Challenge will, however, not be hosted this year, because of an 'intense cycling calendar,' according to the organisers.

The supporting sponsors of the event are Windhoek Pedal Power, Coca Cola, NHP and PayToday.

Prospective participants can enter online at paytoday.com.na