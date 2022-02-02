Nigeria: NASU, SSANU Suspend Strike in Okpara Varsity

Full academic activities have resumed at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, as members of the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU; and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU of the university ended their one-week warning strike.

The affected staff decided to down tools following the inability of the Federal Government to reconstitute the university's Governing Council; and the non-resolution of the squabble between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and it's Education counterpart on who controls Universities of Agriculture in the country.

A staff who pleaded anonymity lamented that the non-constitution of the Governing Council of the university had affected workers' welfare especially the ratification of promotions since 2019.

"This inefficiency or neglect on the part of the Federal Government has put MOUAU into disarray", the staff lamented.

He appealed to the federal government to quickly reconstitute the governing council, and to put paid to the needless squabble between over which federal ministry that is in charge of universities of agriculture.

The staff commended the Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe -led management team for its efforts to keep the university on the right pedestrian despite the daunting challenges.