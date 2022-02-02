Zimbabwe: Court Dismisses Pokugara Properties Application for Exception

Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna yesterday dismissed an application for exception filed by controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe's Pokugara properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk who are facing perjury charges.

Pokugara properties and Van Blerk are represented by Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara while Zivanai Macharaga appeared on behalf of the state.

Van Blerk had argued that the perjury charges were flawed and do not establish an offence at law when he submitted his application for exception in the matter in which land developer George Katsimberis is the complainant.

Allegations are that in October in 2018 at High Court Civil Division Harare, Michael John Van Blerk in his personal capacity of Pokugara Properties jointly or intentionally filed or deposed a statement in case HC8943/18 knowing that the statement is false that is to say the two accused persons tendered an affidavit and swore in case HC8943/18 and lied that a show house Katsimberis, was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare yet in actual fact the plans were approved.

It is alleged that he further lied that the applicant had applied a building plan Under MP1683/17 yet it was one or both the accused persons who made such an application on stand 8. The first accused further lied that the complainant had constructed a show house on stand 10 instead of Stand 9 yet in actual fact the show house was built on Stand 9. Both accused persons pleaded not guilty and excepting to the charge.

The show house in question was constructed by Katsimberis under a botched joint venture with Pokugara proprietor, Kenneth Sharpe, who is said to have controversially pulled out from the deal.

Magistrate Nduna dismissed the application for exception saying the arguments presented by the defence were untenable.

The matter has been deferred to February 16, 2022 for continuation.