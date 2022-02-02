Namibia: Toddler With Cerebral Palsy Needs Help

SELMA Enkala (4) from Havana, Katutura, is suffering from cerebral palsy, a group of disorders affecting movement and balance.

Her mother, Claudia Nkandi (41), says due to Selma's condition, she was forced to leave her job at a takeaway outlet after her daughter's birth, and can now barely afford to feed her - much less herself.

She says Selma requires supervision 24/7.

Nkandi says her life completely changed after her husband, the father of her children, passed away in 2019.

"Our daughter has completely grown, but she still wears her baby clothes," she says.

Nkandi says she receives a monthly social grant of N$250 for her daughter, which she spends on food and transport.

She says she needs any kind of assistance, but mainly needs to start a small business at home.

"I wish there was a job that would allow me to go to work with my daughter so I can work and watch her at the same time," she says.

Selma does not receive a disability grant, as Nkandi says she does not know how to register her daughter for such a grant.

"We also do not get Harambee [food] because of the job I had," Nkandi says.

On top of her daily struggles, she is faced with discrimination from community members for having a disabled child, she says.

"When I walk in the street carrying her, people ask why I am walking around with a disabled person, but when I leave home without her, they ask whether I am embarrassed to carry her around," she says.

Martha Festus, the owner of Porridge Storage, a soup kitchen that feeds about 300 vulnerable children, says she has been approached by Nkandi.

She says she was touched by the mother's reaction to receiving food.

"What hurt me is when she told me when last she saw a full bottle of cooking oil," Festus says.

She says she has reached out to a number of people in an attempt to help Nkandi.

The deputy minister of disability affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, says to obtain a disability grant, Nkandi would need to visit the social welfare division of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation to collect an application form which then needs to be taken to a state doctor.

Once an assessment has been done, the application should be returned to the ministry.

"I would also advise individuals who do not know how to get a disability grant to visit our offices at Khomasdal," Manombe-Ncube says.

WHAT IS CEREBRAL PALSY?

According to Dr John Mulunga at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, cerebral palsy involves irreversible damage of the region in the brain responsible for motor function.

"This results in various problems with a person's ability to move, maintain balance, and posture," he says.

Mulunga says there is no cure for the condition.

"The management of patients with cerebral palsy is individualised, based on the child's clinical presentation, and requires a multidisciplinary approach with a combination of physiotherapists, neurologists, and paediatricians."