Namibia: 'Redline Is Not the Problem'

THE presence of the veterinary cordon fence (redline) which separates Namibia into two farming zones does not prevent northern communal farmers from accessing lucrative export markets available to their counterparts south of the fence.

However, removing the fence could be catastrophic to the entire beef industry in the country, which is estimated to be valued at more than N$7 billion per year.

This is according to the minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, whose ministry is fighting tooth and nail in the High Court to retain the 1896 colonial demarcation in defence of animal health.

Schlettwein during a staff meeting in Windhoek this week said the perception that the redline has for years prevented northern communal farmers from accessing export markets is false.

At the moment, beef produced north of the fence is sold to South Africa, China and other African countries, he said.

"Farmer communities in the northern part of the country have access to the market . . . we do this through the commodity-based trade arrangement. So the information that we do not export beef from the northern communal areas is wrong," he said.

He said, the government has for years developed the northern communal areas (NCAs) to help farmers north of the fence get access to markets.

Enabling factors, including quarantine facilities, abattoirs and cold storage to facilitate the commodity-based trade, have been put in place.

However, a number of factors have hampered production in the NCAs, as abattoirs and other facilities remain underutilised.

This includes the prevalent drought, frequent outbreaks of diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and an inconsistent supply of cattle for slaughter.

"They don't have cattle to slaughter, and the commodity-based trade comes to a standstill because we don't get cattle or even meat to process. So, it is a complexity and multiplicity of factors that came together to halt the progress we wanted to move the fence," he said.

With the commodity-based trade arrangement in place, Schlettwein believes the redline is not really the problem.

According to him, the government has since 2014 implemented plans to remove the redline and change the status of the NCAs from disease zones and buffer zones to disease-free zones, but natural disasters and other unforeseen factors have prevented them from making progress.

The minister said up until today, the government has no qualms with the removal of the redline to correct colonial mistakes, but feels it should be retained as a disease-control mechanism.

"It will always be there. Every commercial farm is fenced, and in the communal areas we have fences - illegal and legal. So what are the hiccups about the fence? Are we not creating something in our imagination that is actually a normal farming practice?" he asked.

He said the veterinary reasons to retain the redline are "legitimate and correct".

"I think the issue is a political and socio-economic consequence of the borderline being misused for political reasons by our colonisers. So, the issue is not the physical fence," he said.

BACKGROUND

The redline was erected in 1896 during the German colonisation of Namibia, then referred to as South West Africa, to contain a rinderpest outbreak.

It was later used by the South African apartheid regime to control the north-south movement of indigenous people and their livestock.

After independence, the government made several promises to address the issue of the redline, but nothing has materialised to date.

The redline lost its relevance after independence as it is now seen by many as a political and socio-economic barrier that continues to divide the country into two distinct economies.

More so, farmers north of the redline who by 2018 had over 1,6 million cattle, about 700 000 goats, and 430 000 sheep, believe they have limited to no access to regional and international markets.

The main objective for removing the redline is to facilitate access to domestic, regional and international markets for agricultural commodities and products from the northern communal areas. The removal of the redline enjoyed prominence at the second national land conference in 2018, which directed the government to start the gradual removal of the border.

There are three possible solutions to the redline, which have been under consideration for years.

This includes the gradual removal, which would require a physical border to be built between Namibia and Angola, the translocation of the fence to the Namibian border with Angola, and the creation of FMD- and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia-free zones within 30km of both sides of the Namibia-Angola border, in line with World Organisation for Animal Health standards.

Affirmative Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda last year took the government to court seeking an order declaring the redline unconstitutional, and that it should be removed within 90 days.

Amupanda argued that in its current form the redline was discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional as it violates the rights of some Namibians.

Amupanda's case is still pending in the High Court.