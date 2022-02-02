South Africa: Media Statement - Passing of Veteran Sports Commentator Shocks Committee

2 February 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock of the passing of veteran sport commentator Mr Dumile Mateza.

The committee sends condolences to the Mr Mateza's family and colleagues, as well as the entire sporting fraternity. Committee Chairperson Ms Beauty Dlulane said his versatile sports broadcasting will be sorely missed. "Unkabi ngaphesheya phaya, as he was colloquially referred to, was not only well-versed with different sporting codes, but also in a number of South Africa's official languages. His voice was so distinct, and one was forced to sit and listen when Dumile commentated," Ms Dlulane said.

Mr Mateza passed away last night after a long illness. He was 62. He served the South African Broadcasting Corporation with distinction, commentating on rugby and boxing, with Mr Dicksie Ngqula.

Ms Dlulane said the detail and historical knowledge Mr Mateza brought to his commentating was exceptional. "Mr Mateza was different and relatable to all. His expressions, turn of phrase, analysis and his ability to let television pictures speak were unmatched."

The committee joins South Africans in mourning this giant and can only say in one voice: "Hamba kakuhle Nala. May his legacy be sustained".

