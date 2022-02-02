Zimbabwe: Mamombe, Chimbiri Seek Information From ZBC

2 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The matter in which CCC legislator Joana Mamombe and her accomplice Cecilia Chimbiri are facing charges of faking abductions has been deferred to Friday following indications that their lawyer wanted to retrieve some information from ZBC to boost their defence.

Mr Alec Muchadehama, who is representing the two accused persons sought a postponement of the matter to allow him time to visit the ZBC bosses to retrieve the information which he wanted to use in court.

He said the information includes publications of his client's cases.

Mamombe is being accused of publishing falsehoods claiming that she had been abducted together with her accomplices Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who is on the run.

Senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza said he was not opposed to the application but told the court that the defence should bring all its witnesses on the next remand date or else he would ask them to close their case.

