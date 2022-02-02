South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Preventing Collapse of an Earth-Fill Dam in Limpopo

press release

The Department of Water of Water (DWS) in Limpopo has assisted to prevent the collapse of an earth-fill dam in the province of Limpopo which almost occurred over the past weekend. The Dam which is owned by the provincial Department of Agriculture had filled up to full capacity and was spilling, thereby threatening the breakage of the dam wall.

Engineers employed under the Dam Safety unit of the DWS were on site since Friday, 28 January 2022 together with members from the Provincial Disaster Management to ensure safety of lives and livestock.

The DWS had a collaboration of the Regulation and Infrastructure Management Branches which resulted in safely lowering the dam's water level by breaking a part of the wall to avert dam overtopping.

The near-collapse of the dam follows two directives issued by DWS in the past two months to the provincial Department of Agriculture to propel them to comply with, and conduct dam safety inspections which should be conducted by an Approved Professional Person (APP).

"We were faced with this situation due to non-compliance. As such, we worked very closely with the provincial disaster management centre and the provincial government to prevent the collapse which could have been catastrophic".

The Department has also called on private dam owners to comply with dam safety regulations which enforce that safety inspections are carried out at least every five years.

A further incident in Limpopo involves the Albasini Dam. The dam, which is on the Luvuvhu River in the Vhembe District Municipality, has exceeded its capacity and spilling.

As part of the dam management plan, the DWS is currently releasing water from the dam into the Luvuvhu River to comply with dam safety measures.

"We have since closed the D10 Road as a result of flooding of the road," said the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

While the D10 Road is closed the public and motorists are advised to use Tshakuma Gondonabada Road (D1253) as a safer route until the D10 Road is deemed to be safe for use.

The Department continues to monitor the situation at the Albasini Dam and will provide further information accordingly.