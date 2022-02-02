Malawi: Chakwera to Attend AU's 35th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The session will take place from 4-6 February 2022. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the AU Assembly will, among others, deliberate on continental issues such as climate change, peace, security and governance, health, nutrition and food security and mobilization of finance for Africa's Accelerated Economic Recovery Development and Integration.

However, the release does not state when Chakwera, who is also the incumbent Chairperson for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will depart for Addis Ababa.