Malawi: Chakwera to Attend AU's 35th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa

2 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is scheduled to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The session will take place from 4-6 February 2022. According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the AU Assembly will, among others, deliberate on continental issues such as climate change, peace, security and governance, health, nutrition and food security and mobilization of finance for Africa's Accelerated Economic Recovery Development and Integration.

However, the release does not state when Chakwera, who is also the incumbent Chairperson for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will depart for Addis Ababa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X