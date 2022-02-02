Tanzania: Yanga-Mbeya Match Fever Mounts

YOUNG Africans and Mbeya City are locked in a mind game ahead of their 14th round of the NBC Premier League match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The match of the top and the third-placed sides has turned into a fever that has already gripped football fans countrywide.

The game has already started picking up momentum as whenever the two sides meet, one expect to witness a tense encounter as the visitors have vowed to end the host's 13-match unbeaten status of the campaign.

Mbeya City arrived in the city early to fully prepare for the big match and on Monday, they had a signal testing game against championship leaders DTB FC which ended in a balance of 1-1 at Azam Complex.

Yanga Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi was spotted at the venue and watched the entire match as he performed game analysis to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents before facing them.

He was also seen having a jovial brief conversation with Mbeya City trainer Mathias Lulle, but it remains a puzzle on whose game plan between the duo will work perfectly at the blow of the final whistle on the day.

Under the tutelage of coach Lulle, the Green City Boys have had a great season so far after losing only one match in their played 13 fixtures, drawing seven and winning five duels to grab 22 points and sit on third slot.

Undoubtedly, what make them believe that they can become the first side to upset Yanga this term is the 1-0 triumph they recorded against Simba which eventually led to the latter's unbeaten run ending in their hands.

Paul Nonga was the hero on the day after netting the solitary goal for the hosts at Sokoine Stadium which not only upset Simba but also it enabled him to make headlines.

However, this is totally a different fixture and both teams will come up with winning strategy since after the footwork and shoulder to shoulder actions on the pitch, what matters most is who bags maximum three points.

For Yanga, they have breathed a sigh of relief following a return into action of their first choice goalie Djigui Diarra who missed several matches as he travelled to Cameroon with his national team Mali for the underway Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Favourites Mali were bundled out of the continent's biggest football showdown after losing 6-5 to Equatorial-Guinea in a post-match shootouts hence the former were prematurely exited.

During his absence, Yanga deployed Aboutwalib Mshery in between the sticks and managed to execute his responsibilities well to the satisfaction of the club's family who liked watching him playing.

Yanga top the league table with 35 points produced from 13 games with two matches to go before the climax of the first round.