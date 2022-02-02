Liberia: Breaking News - Cummings Aid Whereabout Unknown

Following the resignation of Isaac Vah Tukpah, Chief of Staff in the office of the political leader for the Alternative National Congress-Alexander B. Cummings, his whereabouts are unknown, ANC sources told this paper early Wednesday.

It can be recalled that he resigned based on the instruction of Mr. Cummings after a book he co-authored with Emmanuel Clarke that contained unpalatable languages against the first lady of Liberia, Clare Marie Weah. Madam Weah is a Jamaican American who has been married to president Weah for over two decades.

Pages of the book titled: "George Weah: 'The Dream, The Legend, The Rise to Power'," were published last December 2021, and posted to Facebook by one of President Weah's staunch critics -- Henry Pedro Costa. Costa himself has used profane language against president Weah and his parents on radio and on his social media page. He escaped Liberia a few years ago after he was wanted to answer criminal charges.

The source said: "I. Vah received several threats on his life and was tipped off at the highest levels that his life was in danger and to leave the country immediately. He proceeded to leave the country tonight, but was arrested by Liberian Immigration at the Sierra Leonean border."

Following that publication, the Minister of Gender, madam Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr, condemned the book in a statement issued late Tuesday.

"The book, co-authored by Mr. Tukpah, reveals an alleged discussion by a husband, Mr. George Weah of his wife. The revelation of the alleged discussion exposes a deviant behavior in our society in the continuous disrespect and denigration of girls and women; I find the publication of the alleged discussion to be an error of judgment which in itself has the effect of enabling and fueling such reprehensible behaviors of men disrespecting women. This certainly does not excuse the alleged disrespectful and privately invasive discussion by a husband of his wife, which I find to be disgraceful and offensive," the statement further stated.

"The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemns the form and manner Mr. Tukpah and his accomplice disdainfully used denigrating words to describe a woman like they fell from the sky.

Gender views such onslaught as a serious threat to the huge stride made over the years to ensure that the message of Gender sensitivity resonates with all sectors, tribes,s, and classes regardless of political or religious affiliations, or differences. Therefore, any approach, attitude, characterization, and description that appears to discriminate womanhood should be condemned to the fullest."

The ANC source who declined to be named said Isaac Vah Tukpah, photos were displayed at all the border points. Vah has not been charged with any crime and no warrant of arrest has been put out for him.

"He was last seen at the Tienne border checkpoint and reportedly taken to Bo Waterside border post." The source said.