South Africa: State Capture Central - How Transnet Became the Hub of the Gupta Looting Frenzy

2 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo details in Part 2 of his State Capture report how Transnet became the principal site of looting by the Gupta enterprise and how Denel's board destroyed the company to benefit the family. It's now up to law enforcement agencies to prosecute those responsible.

In Part 2 of the report from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo spent hundreds of pages detailing a litany of corrupt deals at Transnet before explaining what racketeering is and how it's dealt with under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Zondo said "evidence establishes convincingly that State Capture occurred at Transnet" between 2009 and 2018: "This was accomplished primarily through the Gupta racketeering enterprise and those associated with it who engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity."

Zondo cited evidence that traced Transnet contracts worth R41.2-billion that were irregularly awarded for the benefit of companies linked to the Guptas or their associate Salim Essa, making Transnet the primary site of State Capture, accounting for 72.2% of all government and state-owned entity (SOE) contracts that have been linked to State Capture.

Part 2 of Zondo's report, which was handed over to the Presidency on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

