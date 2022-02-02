Namibia: Training for Trainers On Community Based Early Warning Systems Commences in Khorixas

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia commenced with the training of trainers, through the IREMA Project, on Community Based Early Warning Systems in Khorixas. The workshop commenced on 26 January and will conclude on 25 February.

Manager of Corporate Communications at the Fund, Lot Ndamanomhata said that to be prepared for looming adversities brought about by climate variability, there is a need to shift from being reactive and become more proactive.

The Fund decided to hold the training in the Kunene region, as it is one of the most vulnerable regions and severely affected by climate-related shocks such as recurrent droughts.

Ndamanomhata said over the past decade, small-scale farmers in the Kunene region, have endured recurrent drought and flood events that have culminated in the loss of their primary form of livelihoods.

"Many people living in the Kunene region depend on livestock farming, community-based natural resource management and the use of biodiversity products to meet their daily needs," he said.

"A well functioning early warning system is an adaptive measure for climate change, which uses integrated communication systems to help vulnerable communities prepare for hazardous climate-related shocks," Ndamanomhata added.

According to Ndamanomhata, Early Warning System (EWS) will alert communities under threat of an imminent disaster to undertake proactive actions build upon these EWS components, hazard detection, monitoring and forecasting, analyzing risks and incorporation of risk information in emergency planning warnings, disseminating timely and authoritative warnings and community planning and preparedness.

"This will address adaptation needs of smallholder farmers through access to accurate and up to date climate information to enhance adaptation responded, which will go a long way in minimizing current steps or procedures undertaken before early warning messages reach the intended populations at risk," he said.

Chief Scientific Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform for the Kunene region, Charlie Mwaetako, said this training presents the opportunity to communities to be trained on how to implement and maintain an effective EWS, to strengthen the resilience of local agricultural farming systems for enhanced food and nutrition security in the Region.