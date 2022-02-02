Mozambique: Mrg Metals Hires Consultants for Corridor Sands Project

London — The Australian based mining company MRG Metals on Thursday announced that it has hired consultants TZ Minerals International (TZMI) to undertake a market study for its heavy mineral Corridor Sands project in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza.

According to MRG Metals, TZMI has extensive practical experience across global markets for titanium, zirconium, and titanium oxide pigments. The consultants will advise the company on the economic potential of the different product streams across its Mozambique heavy mineral sands portfolio.

The study will focus on the Corridor Sands project where MRG Metals in December released an updated mineral resource estimate for its Koko Massava deposit. The company considers this to be a "World Class" deposit with the potential to support the development of a mine with a lifetime of over fifty years. This deposit is rich in ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and titanomagnetite,

Ilmenite and rutile are used to make white pigments for paints, paper, and plastic. Titanium can be extracted from these ores and used to manufacture metallic parts where lightweight and high strength are needed. Zircon is used for abrasive and insulating purposes and monazite contains rare earth elements.