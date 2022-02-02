Namibia: Rape-Accused Nurse Remains in Custody

2 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

A NURSE accused of raping an 11-year-old-girl was on Monday remanded in custody after his first court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court.

Lopez Himarwa (32), who works as a nurse at the Rundu clinic, was arrested over the weekend after he was allegedly caught raping the minor.

He was reportedly caught by his girlfriend, who alerted the girl's mother.

The mother later reported the matter to the police.

Magistrate Barry Mufana on Monday advised Himarwa to formally apply for bail in writing.

"Bail is opposed by the state, and you are hereby advised that you have the right to apply for bail through the state by notice or writing of your intention to apply for bail," Mufana told Himarwa.

The accused is expected to make his next court appearance on 31 May.

Public prosecutor Godfry Shivolo represented the state in the matter.

