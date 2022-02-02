Zimbabwe Maintain 12th Position On World Rankings

2 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE maintained their 12th position on the latest World Netball (WN) World Rankings released this week.

The latest WN World Rankings reflect matches played from December 5, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

These include matches played at the England Netball Quad Series and Wales Netball Quad Series.

Zimbabwe's Gems were last active in November when they competed at the Pent Series and the Africa Cup of Nations in Windhoek, Namibia.

There are no changes to the top six teams with Australia retaining the top spot.

New Zealand are second, followed by England on third position. Jamaica are fourth while South Africa and Uganda remain on fifth and sixth place respectively.

Malawi are ranked seventh.

Zimbabwe are hoping to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa, when they take part in the qualifiers expected to take place this year.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X