Namibia: Medicine, Documents and Laptop Removed From 'Suicide' Scene

MEDICINE, documents and a laptop were among the items removed from the Swakopmund home of Dean Olley (73) and his wife, Luella (63), who allegedly took their lives on Saturday night.

The couple allegedly killed their two pets, a cat and a dog, and then consumed a lethal substance ending their lives.

The deceased were both foreign nationals operating a company called Afrores & Trinidad (Pty) Ltd from a home office in Goshawk Street in Swakopmund's affluent Vogelstrand suburb.

Sources close to the couple on Monday said they most likely planned taking their own lives.

Dean allegedly suffered from an incurable blood disorder, with his death imminent and Luella not prepared to live a life without her husband.

In addition, the sources said the couple's business was not performing well in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally a civil lawsuit against them and their company is pending in the Gauteng High Court, they said.

An employee of the Olleys, who prefers to remain anonymous, says she arrived at their home on Sunday morning for a work-related matter.

As she approached the front door, she spotted a notice on the floor of the entrance hallway, saying: "DO NOT COME TO OUR BEDROOM CALL THE PARAMEDICS".

The employee called for assistance, and a member of the Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch was the first to enter the house and discover the couple's bodies, as well as that of their pets.

"They all seemed to have died peacefully," the employee said.

She said the couple laid out documents, including a last will.

The couple a few days earlier allegedly gave their domestic worker and another person envelopes containing documents.

"They must have planned this for a long time," the employee said.

The couple's bodies and the remains of the two pets were removed from the house on Monday.

A forensics team led by former detective Nelius Becker and forensics expert Paul Ludik removed various items from the house, including medicine, documents, and a laptop.

The Namibian spoke to two friends of the late couple.

"This is unimaginable. I am devastated," one friend said.

The friend said the Olleys had no children, but Dean has a son from a previous marriage, who lives in the Cayman Islands and was informed of his father's and stepmother's deaths on Sunday. The son informed the couple's next of kin of their deaths, the friend said.

A second friend said she was horrified by the fear and distress the couple must have gone through in the process of ending their lives.

"Dean and Luella were very fond of animals. What horrifying moments they must have experienced as they saw their pets dying, knowing they too are minutes away from their own deaths," the friend said.

Erongo regional police commissioner Andreas Nelumbu on Monday said the police have not issued a statement about the incident yet, since their forensic team was still investigating the scene.