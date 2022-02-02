Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Batsirai Too Far to Affect Zimbabwe

2 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and the tropical disturbance in the Indian Ocean are not affecting Zimbabwe's weather this week, the Meteorological Services Department has advised.

Thunderstorms and rain above 20mm are however, expected from Thursday into the weekend.

Today, it is expected to be mostly sunny and warm across Zimbabwe.

In an advisory, the Met Department said they were currently focusing on the cloud system to west of the country which is currently over Botswana.

"This cloud band is moving eastward and is expected to sweep over Zimbabwe from Thursday evening into the weekend. Thus, thunderstorms and rain (above 20mm) is expected in all Matabeleland and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces from Thursday evening into Friday and spread to the rest of the country from Friday into the weekend.

"Tropical Cyclone Batsirai is now north-east of Mauritius with an area of tropical disturbance to the south east of this (cooler waters)," said the department.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, the Met Department said, had greatly slowed down its movement on Monday evening.

"It has weakened a little since yesterday and has since last night been at the minimum stage of a tropical cyclone.

"At the end of the week, Batsirai should approach the eastern coasts of Madagascar, potentially still at a dangerous stage with the probability of direct impacts on the rise for the central eastern region of the big island of Madagascar," said the Met Department.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and the tropical disturbance in the Indian Ocean are coming soon after Tropical Storm Ana caused havoc in some parts of Manicaland, destroying houses and schools.

