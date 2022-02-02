Namibia: Lawyers Go Toe to Toe At Rape Sentencing

A LAWYER representing northern businessman Sindano Hango, Kadhila Amoomo, and state prosecutor Nelao ya France locked horns in the Oshakati Regional Court yesterday during the commencement of Hango's sentencing procedures.

Hango is convicted of raping a woman in October 2014 while she was at home alone.

The victim is from Otuwala village in the Oshana region.

During cross-examination of expert witness Veronica Theron, Amoomo attempted to dismiss her report, saying that it was based on hearsay.

He said Theron, who is also first lady Monica Geingos' technical adviser, was in court to create the impression that she cares about the woman who was raped by Hango.

"You are here to project that you have a PhD," Amoomo said.

However, Ya France countered Amoomo's comment, saying: "If Mr Amoomo is intimidated by the PhD, he must go and study to get his PhD."

He also accused Amoomo, who kept interjecting during the cross-examination, of "jumping up and down without getting permission from you, your worship", referring to magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo, who presided over the case.

Amoomo responded that "there is no jumping, we are arguing the matter".

Amoomo objected to Theron going into the details of the incident, saying the information was already before the court.

"For the sake of expediency, why should we repeat things that are on record? She has not consulted the victim. We are wasting time, we are objecting . . . she cannot read those things as they are already before court. We want scientific evidence," he said.

Ya France responded by saying: "We are not here for science."

During cross-examination, Amoomo attacked the witness reports submitted by Theron and Ministry of Health and Social Services social worker Ndapewongheda Nulungu, saying they were worthless.

He accused Theron of "having a tendency of not answering questions".

Both witnesses told the court the victim was in a state of shock after the incident and had nightmares and suicidal thoughts, while her nails broke and she sustained bruises to her thighs during the rape.

Theron said she was concerned that the court did not understand the essence of an expert witness report in court.

The lawyer asked the social worker why the complainant was not referred to a psychologist rather than a social worker.

To this, the prosecutor said Amoomo is not a psychologist, and that "he studied law, maybe he only understands this from a legal perspective".

The matter continues today when gender activist Rosa Namises will take the stand.