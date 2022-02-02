Namibia: Namcor Ups Revenue to N$2,5b

THE National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has increased its revenue inflows from N$600 million six years ago to N$2,6 billion currently.

Namcor MD Immanuel Mulunga said his personal vision is to increase the revenue of Namcor to N$5 billion while at the helm of the organisation.

"I believe in the next two years we should be there. Next year we should be very close," he said.

Namcor extensively participates in both upstream and downstream opportunities in the oil industry, as a way of asserting its position in the marketplace.

"We are busy with another 10 that we will be finalising by the end of this year. By December or so, we should have 20 retail sites which will give us a much stronger position in the retail space and also as a larger petroleum downstream company," Mulunga told Desert Radio yesterday.

He added that Namcor has increased its market share from 5% to 15%, as it captures market space from its competitors.

"Obviously, they are nervous that Namcor has entered this space, especially the retail space which is more lucrative and profitable when compared to the commercial. It actually baffles my mind that we didn't do that in the past, but of course it is politics," he said.

Mulunga noted that certain ministers have questioned why Namcor is entering the retail space, but added that the company has played a bigger role in the upstream sector, taking up new licences on their own.

"In the past we used to participate as a 10% carried interest partner, then we decided to take up some of these licences on our own, which we farm out to some of the bigger companies," he said.

Namcor has also convinced Cabinet to allow it to take over the maintenance and operations of the national oil storage facility.

Mulunga said they have employed 40 Namibians at the oil storage facility, which took a lot of bravery because people are sceptical about Namibians conducting businesses.

He added that Namcor has not really been sustainable in the past few years since the 50% import mandate was revoked in 2010, as the company was relying on a levy from the government.

"For every litre of fuel sold in the country, Namcor was getting 7,2 cents. That is how we were surviving. Oil companies everywhere in the world are actually some of the richest and biggest. So I took it upon myself and the board to change the fortunes of Namcor," he said.

Measures to do so include buying producing assets in other countries while Namibia waits to produce its own oil.

The company will announce the producing assets purchased in March, to ensure Namcor's future financial sustainability, and from this year the company hopes to be self-sustainable as opposed to relying on the government levy.

"We have agreed with the Ministry of Mines and Energy that they relinquish that levy systematically over the years so that we can be self-sustaining like everybody else, and are not seen to be competing unfairly. We completely want to be self-reliant and not rely on the government," Mulunga noted.

He believes it was a good decision to have the 50% import mandate revoked, because it led to the company deciding to become a commercial entity.