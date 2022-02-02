Namibia: Windhoek Gets N$37m Waste Management Grant

THE City of Windhoek has received a non-repayable grant of about N$37 million from the European Commission for a project aimed at improving solid waste management in Windhoek.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday between the City of Windhoek and the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, which has a sister-cities cooperation agreement with Namibia's capital.

The 2,1 million euros, or about N$36,8 million at yesterday's exchange rate, is funded under the sister-cities agreement.

Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas said the primary goal of solid waste management is reducing and eliminating the adverse impact of waste material on human health and the environment.

She said this is to support economic development and superior quality of life.

"Solid waste is not an easy job, as it requires huge financial investment, skills development, and commitment by all stakeholders. Many things should be considered, like public health, transportation, proper storage and proper collection," Gawanas said.

Sinikka Antila, the head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Namibia, said she was confident that the solid waste project would create valuable synergy with other EU-funded programmes.

" . . . for example in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene in informal settlements, and in the areas of economic development and inclusive and sustainable urban development funded by Germany," she said.

Solid waste management will focus on capacity building through exchanges and workshops both in Bremen and Windhoek on policies, legal frameworks and strategies geared towards waste minimisation, recycling and reuse.

It will also focus on waste reclamation and the circular economy, and an analysis of possible benefits, such as income generation for residents participating in a new recycling system will also be conducted.

A circular economy incubator will be established to enable unemployed young people to develop and test business models geared towards the goal of creating a waste-free city and increasing prosperity within the local population.