Namibia: Medicine Drones Soon to Launch

NAMIBIANS will soon have the option of having their medicine delivered to their doorsteps by drones.

The founder of Macquarie Medical Care, Armid Azadeh, says the Dr MacQ drone project will be delivering medicine and emergency medical needs in the first quarter of this year.

The project is currently awaiting the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority's certification and licence approval, he says.

"We are going to run this pilot project in one area of Namibia. What MacQ Medical Care is looking for is medical logistics across the country,"Azadeh says, adding they are still determining in which region to launch the project.

Azadeh says medical logistics are needed to set up a network for the automated drone.

This is because the drone will fly on schedule dropping, and pick up goods at various locations, he says.

The more users of this service, the more economically sustainable it will be to maintain the network, Azadeh says.

He says the project aims to provide people with medical care, especially in remote areas, such as lodges which are far from local healthcare facilities.

"We started our telemedicine services pilot in 2012. We were delivering medicine with groceries and other consumables the lodge would need, and we would treat patients with a telephone call or video consultation," Azadeh says.

Dr MacQ's pilot project will start in a remote region where drones would at first be used to transport medication between a district hospital and clinics, he says.

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe yesterday said the ministry is involved in a drone project for better medical assistance.

"We have started something of that nature. I know a meeting was held where we looked at deploying drones to deliver medication - particularly to Impalila Island in the Zambezi region," he said.

He said the usage of drones to deliver medication is an evolving technology, and the country cannot be left behind in this regard.