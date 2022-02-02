Namibia: New Bribery Trial Date for Key Fishrot Accused

ONE of the key figures in the Fishrot fraud and corruption case, James Hatuikulipi, and police reservist Sakaria Kokule are due to go on trial in July on charges connected to an alleged attempt to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator two years ago.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule were scheduled to go on trial in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, but their case was postponed to 28 July because Hatuikulipi is also involved in a continuing bail hearing in the High Court this week.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule are facing two counts of bribery, a charge of attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, a count of corruptly giving gratification to an ACC agent and a count of improperly influencing an authorised officer of the ACC.

The state is alleging that they tried to bribe an ACC investigator on 20 January 2020 by offering him N$250 000 for four bank cards and a hand-written document titled "Total Allocation", which had been seized by the ACC during its investigation of the Fishrot fishing quotas fraud and corruption case.

It is also alleged that they tried to get hold of the four bank cards and the document in an attempt to interfere with the investigation of the Fishrot case and to destroy evidence in the matter.

A third person, Windhoek resident Jason Iyambo, was initially charged with Kokule, who is a police reservist, and Hatuikulipi. Iyambo admitted guilt on a charge of attempting to obstruct the course of justice in November 2020, and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, of which nine months were suspended for a period of five years.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule denied guilt on the charges during a court appearance in November 2020.

In a notice filed at the court near the end of last week, Kokule's defence lawyer, Jermaine Muchali, has indicated that Kokule will claim that the court has no jurisdiction to try him, as he was an informer or someone who assisted the ACC in an investigation and, in terms of the Anti-Corruption Act, is protected from being prosecuted.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule are both being held in custody.

Defence lawyer Gilroy Kasper is representing Hatuikulipi.

The state is being represented by prosecutor Ian Malumani.