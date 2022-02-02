Namibia: Pensioners Evicted Over Sexual Harassment, Boozing and Knives

TWO senior citizens were evicted from the Katutura Old-Age Home on Monday after several incidents of alleged misconduct, including sexually harassing fellow residents.

City of Windhoek public relations officer Lydia Amutenya told The Namibian yesterday that the pensioners, aged 67 and 70, violated several house rules against smoking in rooms, drinking alcohol, being in possession of dangerous weapons such as knives, and they were accused of sexual harassment.

"The house has rules put in place to make sure the place is governable for the interest of elders in the house and those running the house. It's important that once rules are violated, internal procedures have to take place," Amutenya said.

The final internal procedures were followed to evict the pensioners due to the seriousness of the matter and for the benefit of the members.

Amutenya added that this was not the first time the same pensioners landed in trouble for breaking the rules, having lived in the home for more than five years.

The current issue has been ongoing for two years and is a well-known situation in the house, Amutenya said.

"The safety of the residents at the old age home is very important and should be respected," she said.