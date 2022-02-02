Mauritius: Cyclone Warning Class Iv in Force in Mauritius

press release

A cyclone warning class IV is now in force in Mauritius.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services issued its 12th cyclone bulletin, at 09.30hrs, indicating that intense tropical cyclone Batsirai was centred at about 170 km north of Mauritius and was moving towards the south-west at a speed of about 18 km/h.

The bulletin warned that cyclonic conditions were now prevailing in Mauritius. Wind gusts of the order of 120 km/h, especially in the north and north-west of the island, had been recorded. Champ de Mars witnessed the highest gusts at 133 km/h.

Maximum rainfall occured on the Central Plateau with 118.5 mm in Wootun, 112.2 mm in Vacoas, 107.4 mm in Grand Bassin, 103.6 mm in Moka, 101.6 mm in Mon Bois, and 100 mm in Quatre Bornes, among others. These figures were recorded from 17.00 hours yesterday to 07.30 hours this morning.

Moreover, there was a risk of storm surge along the coast, which might cause inundation of low lying areas at high tide times, between 13.30 and 15.30 hours while the sea would be phenomenal with swells of 10 metres.

Furthermore, some 25 families of Chitrakoot, and 19 families of Vallée Pitot were advised to head towards the nearby Evacuee Centres as their areas were deemed to be at high landslide risk because of the heavy downpour in the region. It was noted that all evacuees centres were operational and 53 persons sought refuge in eight centres.

According to the National Emergency Operations Command, electricity and water supplies were also affected. Some 1,200 households were facing water supply issues, while repairs were in progress by the Central Electricity Board (CEB) regarding power outage, and fallen electric poles and wires. The Waste Water Authority were, too, tending to blockages of sewers and overflowing of manholes.

Moreover, the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Services had effected 38 interventions and the Special Mobile Force (SMF), seven, concerning falling of trees and branches. In addition, the SMF conveyed 11 patients to the hospital in armoured vehicle.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency services are on stand-by ready to intervene.