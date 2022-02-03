Nigeria: 24,000 Nigerians Missing, Says International Red Cross

24,000 Nigerians are reported missing and being traced by their families, according to the International Committee of Red Cross, ICRC.

Also,a total of 2.2 million persons in the North East are displaced from their original homes at the moment.

The International aid agency which disclosed this, Tuesday,has requested partnership with the federal government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in resolving the 24,000 requests of missing persons made by Nigerian families.

Vice President of the ICRC Gilles Carbonnier made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Mr Carbonnier,who stated that a total of 2.2m Displaced persons were domiciled in the North East also offered the services of its Central Tracing Agency in finding missing persons during disasters as well as the forensic management of the dead during emergencies.

He said:" We have received 24,000 requests from Nigerian families who came to us to ask for news of their daughters or sons who are unaccounted for.

"We seek to work with different entities to progress in the resolution of these missing cases. In Africa, this accounts for half of the case load of missing persons on the continent.

"We also have strong expertise in forensic science on how to deal with what we call dead body management in cases of emergencies, to help in the dignified management of the dead and also ensure that people don't go missing during emergencies and disasters.

"We celebrated the 100th anniversary of our Central Tracing Agency that deals with identifying missing persons and reconnecting them with their families. In that framework, I think that it will be good for Nigeria to have an inter -ministerial mechanism where these cases of missing persons can first be registered in a central data base.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Human Rights International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also seek the domestication or implementation of traditions of the Kampala convention and see how we can assist in finding feasible solutions that are consistent with the principles of the Kampala Conventions".

In her response, the minister appreciated the International Committee of Red Cross for its numerous humanitarian works in Nigeria especially in the North East and their provision of support and succor for the displaced persons affected by disaster.

Noting that," The main focus here apart from the humanitarian intervention is is to provide durable solutions to these vulnerable groups", Farouq said:"The Federal government has approved the National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons which also includes working towards the domestication of the Kampala Convention. We are working with the National Assembly and relevant authorities."

She spoke further:"The ministry is keen on working with the ICRC on missing persons to learn from your expertise on addressing these issues. There are a lot of issues of unaccompanied minors in the IDP camps who have lost their parents and we don't even know their identities. This is something the government is working on to see how these unaccompanied minors can be identified. We can collaborate with your Agency to trace their identities and find lasting solutions to missing persons in emergency situations.

"The forensic science of managing mass fatalities during disasters is very important as well and I am sure that the National Emergency Management Agency will key into this forensic support. These are areas that the ministry is very much interested in".

The IRCS delegation also included Bruno Raymond, Protection Coordinator ICRC Geneva, Mona Sadek, Deputy Regional Director for Africa and Head of delegation ICRC Abuja Yann Benton."