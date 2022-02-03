Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - At Least 50 Dead Following Militia Attack On Camp

Families shelter at a church that is being used as a temporary site for internally displaced people in Ituri, Democratic of the Congo (file photo).

At least 50 people, including women and children, were killed in an attack on Tuesday night at a site for internally displaced people in Savo, Ituri Province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN said on Wednesday.

According to the UN Mission in the country (MONUSCO), the attack was carried out by members of the so-called Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) - a loose association of various Lendu militia groups.

The head of the mission, Bintou Keita, strongly condemned the attack, that also left 36 injured.

MONUSCO dispatched a patrol to the site upon receiving an alert about the attack. They also notified national security forces as well as its community alert network.

Confrontation

Briefing journalists in New York, the Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson said that UN peacekeepers exchanged fire with the assailants shortly after arriving on the scene.

The blue helmets also conducted joint operations with the Congolese army into the early morning, pushing the assailants out of the area and securing the site to prevent further immediate attacks.

In the meantime, humanitarian partners have started providing medical supplies.

According to the Spokesperson, humanitarian officials are reporting that access by road is restricted due to insecurity, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance is challenged.

The area is home to 600,000 displaced people.

Human rights crisis

In a report issued last week, the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) said that 6,989 cases of human rights violations were documented last year in the country, down nearly 12 per cent from 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Around 60 per cent of the violations were carried out by armed groups in provinces affected by armed conflict, where at least 2,024 civilians, including 439 women, were victims of summary executions.

Besides CODECO, other significant armed groups,often acting with total impunity, include the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Mai Mai, and others.

State agents, including the national army, police and other security agencies accounted for 35 per cent of the violations, including the extrajudicial killings of least 40 civilians.

According to news reports, because of this violence, the government decided late last year to place the provinces of Ituri and North Kivuunder a "state of siege", a measure giving exceptional powers to the army and police.

With 19.6 million people in dire need of assistance, the country continues to witness one of the most complex and long-standing humanitarian crises in the world.