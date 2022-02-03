Kenya: Shakava Ditches 'Green Army' for Kenya Police FC

2 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harun Shakava has officially joined Kenya Police FC after conclusion of talks, where he will rekindle memories with former Gor Mahia defensive partner Musa Mohammed.

Shakava left the club upon the expiry of his contract and will now write a new chapter with Police. He re-joined Gor in 2020 after returning from Zambia, but has now chosen to take a new path in his career.

"We have been in talks with Shakava for a while and we have finally reached an agreement. He is a very good addition to the team and we expect him to add steel and experience. He formed a very huge partnership with Musa at Gor and he is coming to an understanding he knows about," said George Maelo, the Kenya Police Team manager.

He added; "The most important thing for him is life after football and he has that behind his back as one of the reasons he signed."

According to sources, Shakava will also enrol at the Kenya Police College in Embakasi.

His departure now leaves Gor with a struggle to fill, with another central defender Frank Odhiambo having also left the club to join Djugarden IF in Sweden. The club also lost Andrew Juma to Bandari and Joachim Oluoch to rivals AFC Leopards at the start of the season.

Gor on Tuesday announced that Philemon Otieno will be the new club captain, an indication that Shakava was well out of the club.

Police have been n a signing spree adding experience to their squad and had already brought in another former Gor man Francis Kahata who joins after a short stint in Ethiopia.

The club is also finalizing on the transfer of Elvis Rupia who has left Saudi Arabian second tier side Bisha. Other new players to have joined Police include left back David 'Messi' Owino and goalkeeper Job Ochieng from KCB and Mathare United respectively.

