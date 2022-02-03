Kenya: Tatu City, Access Afya in Deal to Launch Community Clinic

2 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Tatu City — Tatu City has partnered with Access Afya, a healthcare enterprise that delivers high quality and localised healthcare for low-income markets, to open a clinic to serve the community around the 5,000 acre-new city.

The clinic, located conveniently near the Tatu City entrance, will serve more than 10,000 local community members and thousands of workers in the city.

Speaking during the launch, Perminas Marisi, Head of City Management, Tatu City, said, "We are delighted to open this facility today as part of our commitment to social transformation and improving the lives of the local community through capacity building and accessible healthcare."

Daphne Ngunjiri, Access Afya's CEO, said, "We are excited to expand Curafa to Tatu City and are confident that customers will appreciate our seven-day-a-week affordable healthcare services with consultations starting at KES 100 and annual coverage from KES 1,500."

Under the Curafa Medical Clinic franchise, the facility improves access to primary healthcare for the community by providing chronic care, family planning, lab testing, child immunisations and nutrition, pre-and post-natal care, general outpatient consultations and first aid.

