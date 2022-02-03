Kenya Names Team for 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Nairobi — Nyali Golf and Country Club pro golfer Bhavi Shah will headline the Kenyan contingent's charge when the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open tees-off February 10-13 at the PGA Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge.

Bhavi, who will be returning to the tournament having taken part in the event's debut season in 2019, will be flying the Kenyan flag alongside four amateurs namely; Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Chanelle Wangari, and Faith Chemutai.

Wafula finished the event as the highest-ranked Kenyan in 2019, having carded a total of 13-over par 157 after 36 holes to finish tied in 87th.

On her part, Bhavi ended her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) campaign tied in 98th and will be looking for a more robust finish this year.

"I am very excited that the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is back after a two-year break. I would like to thank all the sponsors and the hosts, Vipingo Ridge, for making the event possible and extending a special invite," Bhavi said.

She added; "I started preparing for this event late last year - a structured gym routine, some range work, and sharpening the short game. It will be a competitive event and being the first event of the year will set a tone for the tour."

Bhavi, who for the second time will be the only Kenyan pro golfer at the event, will be hoping to floor a host of other participants drawn from different countries, including Germany, Spain, India, France, Finland, England, South Africa, among others.