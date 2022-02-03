Kenya: East Africa Classic Rally Lands KBL Sponsorship

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand White Cap will be the official Responsible Drink partner for the 2022 East African Safari Classic Rally.

The partnership is part of the company's ongoing strategy to increase its involvement in the Kenyan motorsports sector driven by their continued efforts to increase sensitisation for responsible drinking within their sporting interactions.

The sponsorship adds to KBL's already significant participation in several sporting disciplines around the country including; Football, Rugby, Athletics, Volleyball and Golf among others.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnerships, EABL Group, Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti noted that supporting motorsport was a strategic move as it represents the brands' values and direction, adding that it is an opportunity for the company to renew its commitment towards supporting sports in the country.

"The East African Safari Classic Rally is an event dating back with over seventy years of iconic and unique rally experiences for rally drivers and fans alike. As we mark 100 years of existence, EABL has taken up the opportunity to get into motorsport to once again renew our commitment towards the sporting sector and to leverage this ideal platform to connect with our consumers through our shared love for the sport," said Kiniti.

Kiniti added that the company intends to use the event as an awareness campaign around responsible drinking, noting the company's commitment towards creating a healthy and safe drinking culture.

"Our sponsorship for the classic rally is in line with our standing as a responsible corporate citizen where we continue to champion responsible drinking throughout all our interactions. We recognise motorsport like any other sport has a level of risk when dealing with intricate machines."

"Our role, therefore, is to reinforce the continued messaging around the dangers of excessive drinking and implore all participants and enthusiasts to drink better not more to ensure a safe and world class rally experience for years to come." he added.

Speaking on the rally, East African Safari Classic General Manager Sinder Sudle said;

"We are delighted to partner with KBL welcoming them on board as an official partner of the East African Safari Classic Rally. We are two great brands, loved by the Kenyan people and want together to promote responsible drinking and build a great future for our country, its people and bring Kenya back onto the global stage through great sporting events and great products." said Sudle.

The 2022 classic edition commences February 10 in Naivasha where several local and internationals drivers will race across 12 counties and over 5000 Kilometres culminating in Watamu Kilifi County February 18.