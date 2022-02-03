Rwanda: Senate Committee on Tour to Monitor Reconciliation

The Senatorial Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights has embarked on a field tour that will see them visit some reconciliation initiatives in different parts of the country in a bid to assess the progress on the government's reconciliation policies.

According to the communique issued by Parliament, the tour which started on Wednesday, February 2 will last for 14 days and will cover different reconciliation teams in 10 districts of Rwanda.

"Two sectors in each of the ten districts will be visited where members of parliament will hold talks with grass root authorities to assess the impact of reconciliation groups, progress and hindrances," reads the statement in part.

The tour kick-started in Muhanga and Rubavu districts.

The field tour follows several exchanges between the committee, several government agencies as well as local authorities in February and March 2021 regarding the progress of the reconciliation teams.

According to the recent reconciliation barometer, Rwanda's reconciliation efforts stand at 94.7 percent.