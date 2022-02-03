Rwanda: Senate Committee on Tour to Monitor Reconciliation

2 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Senatorial Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights has embarked on a field tour that will see them visit some reconciliation initiatives in different parts of the country in a bid to assess the progress on the government's reconciliation policies.

According to the communique issued by Parliament, the tour which started on Wednesday, February 2 will last for 14 days and will cover different reconciliation teams in 10 districts of Rwanda.

"Two sectors in each of the ten districts will be visited where members of parliament will hold talks with grass root authorities to assess the impact of reconciliation groups, progress and hindrances," reads the statement in part.

The tour kick-started in Muhanga and Rubavu districts.

The field tour follows several exchanges between the committee, several government agencies as well as local authorities in February and March 2021 regarding the progress of the reconciliation teams.

According to the recent reconciliation barometer, Rwanda's reconciliation efforts stand at 94.7 percent.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X