Nigeria: NPFL - 3SC, Abia Warriors Record Massive Victories As Remo, Rivers Remain Unbeaten

3SC continued their excellent form with their best performance of the season against a hapless Heartland side.

Matchday 10 of the Nigerian Professional football league, NPFL, witnessed another blockbuster performance across nine centres as 18 clubs slugged it out with one another.

There were five home victories, three draws and an away win with a total of 19 goals scored throughout the encounters.

It was a cloudy day for Heartland of Owerri as they were drenched by a downpour of goals at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba by a resurgent 3SC team, who made it three consecutive victories in the league.

Shooting Stars hammered their opponents 4-0, following the 1-0 away victory over MFM last Sunday. The Oluyole Warriors have shown a level of high performance in their last three matches earning maximum points both at home and away.

Kolawole Daniel scored his first goal for 3SC in the 52nd minute after a boring first half to ease the tension from the Ibadan fans.

Malomo Taofeek followed suit with his first as he doubled the lead in the 77th minute, while Ayo Adejubu made it three in the 85th minute. The unbalanced Heartland team conceded a fourth from Nafiu Ibrahim's last-minute strike.

Shooting Stars rise to the sixth position with 15 points from 10games.

Similar to 3SC, Abia Warriors also defeated Wikki Tourists 3-0 at Okigwe. A first-half goal from Valentine Odoh put Abia Warriors in front in the 36th minute.

Two more goals came in the second half with Odoh's brace and Godwin Obaje's header in the 64th and 73rd minute respectively.

Rivers United continued its unbeaten spree in the league with a 2-1 victory over Dakkada. Rafiu Isahq's brace in the 33rd and 61st minute was all Stanley Eguma needed to maintain the top spot in the league.

Emmanuel Ayaosi's goal in the 45th minute served as a consolation for the visitors. They lead the table with 22 points after 10 games.

Sunshine Stars recorded their second defeat of the league after a 1-0 loss to Katsina United. A Salisu Mustapha goal in the 39th minute was enough for the relegated struggling side to live up to the 15th position with 10 points. Sunshine remain on the 12th position with 13 points.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United came back at the last minute to defeat Finidi's Enyimba 2-1 at Lafia. Victor Mbaoama found the net in the 13th minute but the Solid Miners were quick to level with Tolu Oluwole's strike in the 18th minute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Manga Mohammed's 90th-minute goal dashed the hopes of Aba Elephants who had thought they would take a point on the road.

In Uyo, Akwa United couldn't protect their one-goal lead throughout the game as Kwara found an equaliser. Stephen Chukwude scored in the 18th minute for the host. Kwara United could have gotten the equalizer in the 34th minute but Stephen Jude's penalty hit the woodwork to continue the search for a goal.

The breakthrough came forth for Biffo's men with Samad Kadiri's 69th-minute goal. Kano Pillars failed to end Remo Stars' unbeaten run after a stalemate performance in Kano.

Rangers also failed to keep their home record as Plateau United stunned the host 1-0 at Nnewi. Abdul Makaiba couldn't tame his former club with Ibrahim Buhari's goal in the fifth minute making the difference for Fidelis Illechukwu's side.

Lobi Stars were held to a stalemate by Niger Tornadoes at Makurdi. Shamsudeen Hashim scored for Tornadoes in the 48th minute while Ifeanyi Ogba restored parity in the 56th minute.

Matchday 10 Results

Shooting Stars 4 - 0 Heartland

Abia Warriors 3 - 0 Wikki Tourists

Akwa United 1 - 1 Kwara United

Enugu Rangers 0 - 1 Plateau

Kano Pillars 0 - 0 Remo Stars

Advertisements

Katsina 1 - 0 Sunshine

Lobi Stars 1 - 1 Niger Tornadoes

Nasarawa 2 - 1 Enyimba

Rivers 2 - 1 Dakkada